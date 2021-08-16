Fluid Milk Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report and Opportunities by 2026

The global fluid milk market reached a value of US$ 173.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Fluid milk is considered an integral part of a healthy balanced diet for people of all ages. It is a rich source of vital nutrients which include calcium, proteins, potassium, iodine, phosphorous and vitamin B2 and B12. The consumption of milk is associated with numerous health benefits such as it helps in building muscles, maintaining weight, strengthening bones and teeth, and preventing obesity, high blood pressure, cancer, depression, cardiovascular diseases, type-2 diabetes.

Market Drivers/Constraints:

The rising popularity of value-added products such as ice powdered milk, condensed milk, infant formula, butter, chocolate, creams, cheese, yogurt, sauces, buttermilk, and bakery and confectioneries products across the world represents the significant factor that has positively influenced the overall growth of the fluid milk market.

Manufacturers are constantly focusing on R&D and coming up with unique marketing strategies so as to widen their consumer-base. In order to meet the changing preferences of health-conscious consumers, they are coming up with healthier milk varieties such as low fat, skimmed, semi-skimmed and organic milk.

Moreover, inflating disposable incomes, improving living standards, growing health consciousness and a strong demand from emerging nations have significantly contributed to the growth of the global fluid milk market.

However, there are several factors that hamper the market growth. The increasing milk prices coupled with the emergence of lactose intolerant and vegan population is anticipated to negatively affect the market growth.

Global Fluid Milk Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include Lactalis International, Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS: NSRGY), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (NZE: FCG), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Danone S.A., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Arla Foods amba, Dean Foods Company, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Saputo Inc., Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and Yili Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Performance of Key Regions

Asia

European Union

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Oceania

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Whole

Reduced Fat

Low Fat

Fat Free

Organic

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Material

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others

