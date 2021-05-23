Fluid Management Equipment Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Fluid Management Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 17.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In patient care, fluid management plays a pivotal role, particularly in inpatient medical setting. In fluid management, it is essential to understand that every patient have different fluid needs that are needed to be considered by care providers. One particular aspect to be considered in fluid management is, in every case of fluid loss, it is importance to replace the lost fluids as accurately as possible. The fluids to be managed is dependent and varies on the medical condition of patients and differs by composition and volume. As an instance, when a patient is admitted to hospital with severe burns, the care user will require higher level of fluids as compared to a patient who is relatively healthy & allows to avoid oral consumption and waiting for a procedure. Similarly a patient admitted with diarrhea would require fluid composition varying from a patient admitted with hypovolemic shock. Usually for healthy individuals it is advised to consume fluids orally i.e. the natural route of food intake. However, care users with severe conditions may not be able to tolerate oral intake. Thus, fluid management is an integral aspect of care services for any patient admitted to hospital, which can be addressed with fluid management equipment like infusion therapy products. Alternative routes of administration like intravenous access can provide fluids directly to the vascular system.

The rise in the incidence of respiratory disorders, adaptation to new technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, rise in the patient pool are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Respiratory Care Devices market during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Stryker, Smiths Medical, Olympus, Fresenius Medical Care, CONMED, Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Ecolab Inc., Ecolab Inc., Smiths Group PLC and Serres.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fluid Management Equipment market, according to Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Infusion therapy products

Endoscopic fluid management products

Renal fluid management product

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cardiology

Urology

Neurology

Orthopedic/Osteology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Home care settings

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Fluid Management Equipment market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Fluid Management Equipment market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America

Canada U.S Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Fluid Management Equipment Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Fluid Management Equipment market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

