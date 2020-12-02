Fluid Management Devices Market Regional Market Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

The global fluid management devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, it is divided into fluid management systems and fluid management disposables & accessories. Fluid management systems are further divided into standalone fluid management systems, and fluid management disposables & accessories. Standalone fluid management systems is further sub-segmented into dialyzers, insufflators, suction or evacuation & irrigation systems, fluid waste management systems, fluid warming systems, and other standalone fluid management systems. Fluid management disposables and accessories is categorized into catheters, bloodlines, tubing sets, pressure monitoring lines, pressure transducers, valves, connectors, & fittings, suction canisters, cannulas, and other fluid management accessories and disposables.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the fluid management devices market include high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising geriatric & chronically ill population, technological advancements in endosurgical procedures, and high demand for single-use devices. However, lack of awareness among people and high costs of these devices restrain the market growth. On the contrary, development & adoption of standalone and integrated fluid management devices, along with proactive government initiatives to spread awareness about fluid management devices are expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

The key players that operate in this market include CONMED Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Olympus Corporation, Smiths Group plc., Stryker Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and AngioDynamics, Inc.

Fluid Management Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Fluid Management Systems Standalone Fluid Management Systems Dialyzers Insufflators Suction or Evacuation And Irrigation Systems Fluid Waste Management Systems Fluid Warming Systems Other Standalone Fluid Management Systems



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fluid management devices market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the global fluid management devices market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global fluid management devices market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale have been provided.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in this report and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global fluid management devices market.

