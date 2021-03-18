Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market 2021: Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fluid catalytic cracking is also known as FCC is a conversion process used in petroleum refineries. It is mostly used in the conversion of the high-boiling, high-molecular-weight hydrocarbon fractions of crude petroleum oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases and other products. Fluid catalytic cracking has replaced the traditional thermal catalytic process to derive higher gasoline quantities to meet stringent carbon emission standards imposed by the government of developing countries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The fluid catalytic cracking market is growing at a faster pace owing to economic growth in developing regions such as China, India, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, etc. Furthermore, globalization and rising international trade practices have triggered a number of industries utilizing the rapidly diminishing resource. The soaring demand for olefinic gases, gasoline and petroleum products for meeting the increasing need for power and fuel is anticipated to fuel the growth of the fluid catalytic cracking market. Escalating global fuel consumption to meet rising demand from transportation & industrial sectors is thus likely to boost the demand for fluid catalytic cracking. However, high operation and investment costs are expected to hamper growth. A gradual decline in gasoline demand from Europe and North America is further expected to negatively impact FCC industry growth in these regions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fluid catalytic cracking market with detailed market segmentation by technology and geography. The global fluid catalytic cracking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fluid catalytic cracking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fluid catalytic cracking market is segmented on the basis of technology into, side-by-side type and stacked-type.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fluid catalytic cracking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fluid catalytic cracking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fluid catalytic cracking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fluid catalytic cracking market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the fluid catalytic cracking market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from fluid catalytic cracking market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fluid catalytic cracking in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fluid catalytic cracking market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the fluid catalytic cracking market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Albemarle Corporation

Axens

BASF SE

Clariant

Fluor Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Matthey

W. R. Grace & Co.

Yueyang Sciensun Chemical Co., Ltd.

