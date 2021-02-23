The Flue Gas Desulphurization System market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Flue Gas Desulphurization System market during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Flue Gas Desulphurization System Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Flue Gas Desulphurization System market.

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.45 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the use of coal power generation is the major factor for the growth of this market.To remove sulphur dioxide from exhaust flue gases of fossil fuels power plant and from other sulphur oxide emitting processes, FGD or flue gas desulphurization technology is used. This sulphur oxide is very harmful for the environment as they are responsible for acid rains and is also hazardous for the health.

Geographical Segment covered in Report:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working in Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in flue gas desulphurization system market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Lentjes, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., RAFAKO- EPC, Siemens, FLSmidth, Hamon Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Limited, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Thermax Global, Andritz, Burns & McDonnell, Alstom, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., DUCON.

Table of Contents of Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market Size

2.2 Flue Gas Desulphurization System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Flue Gas Desulphurization System Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Flue Gas Desulphurization System Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Flue Gas Desulphurization System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Flue Gas Desulphurization System Revenue by Product

4.3 Flue Gas Desulphurization System Price by Product

