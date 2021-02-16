Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market – Industry Trends and Developments 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Lentjes

Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market is supposed to grow during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. With the proper use of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this outstanding market report is generated which aids businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. Not to mention, this Global Flue Gas Desulphurization System Industry report delivers an exhaustive study with respect to present and upcoming opportunities which shed light on the future investment in the market. Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market research provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.45 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the use of coal power generation is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in flue gas desulphurization system market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Lentjes, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., RAFAKO- EPC, Siemens, FLSmidth, Hamon Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Limited, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Thermax Global, Andritz, Burns & McDonnell, Alstom, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., DUCON.

Global Flue Gas Desulphurization System Market Scope and Segments

By Type o Wet FGD System o Dry & Semi- Dry FGD Systems

By Installation o Greenfield o Brownfield

By End- User o Power Generation o Chemical o Iron & Steel o Cement Manufacturing



Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

