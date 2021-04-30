Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Shoots $25,063 Mn by 2028| ANDRUTZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Carmeuse, GE Power, GEA Group, Aktiengesellschaft, Koch-Glitsch, KraftPowercon, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

The Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market is projected to reach $25,063.8 million, growing at a CAGR of +4% by 2028.

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants, as well as from the emissions of other sulfur oxide emitting processes.

In a flue gas desulphurisation system (FGD), sulphur compounds are removed from the exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations. This is done by means of an industrial process through the addition of absorbents.

The FGD technology is based on a chemical reaction that occurs when the warm exhaust gases from the coal-fired boiler come into contact with limestone. This reaction removes 92% of the sulphur dioxide from the flue gas and converts the limestone into Calcium Sulphite.

Lime plays a key role in many air pollution control applications. Lime is used to remove acidic gases, particularly sulfur dioxide (SO2) and hydrogen chloride (HCl), from flue gases.

The major players profiled in this report include:

ANDRUTZ AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Carmeuse

GE Power

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Koch-Glitsch

KraftPowercon

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

A. HAMON

Thermax Ltd.

The report caters to various stakeholders in Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market in terms of revenue.

Market segmentation:

By Technology

Wet FGD Systems

Spray Dry FGD System

Dry FGD System

By Application

Power Plants

Chemicals

Cement

Metal Processing and Mining

Manufacturing

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

