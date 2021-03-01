Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Emerging Trends, Business Outlook, Analysis- 2026 | by Technology, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market size was valued at $17,869.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $25,063.8 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. The wet FGD systems segment accounted for over three-fourths of the global flue gas desulfurization systems market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6347

Flue gas desulfurization systems have witnessed unprecedented adoption in the current years, owing to rise in concerns pertaining to increase in pollution and environment protection. In addition, factors such as a rise in number of industries and increase in awareness regarding health hazards caused due to air pollution drive the adoption of flue gas desulfurization systems. However, high product and installation costs restrain the growth of the flue gas desulfurization systems market.

An increase in demand for air scrubbers has been witnessed in the fast-emerging economies such as India and China, owing to presence of several local and regional manufacturing companies. Moreover, rise in industrialization is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe.

However, flue gas desulfurization systems market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is anticipated to observe substantial development in the near future due to rise in awareness among individuals toward controlling air pollution. LAMEA is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players due to economic growth and rise in access to cutting-edge technologies.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6347

Key Segments

The global flue gas desulfurization systems market is segmented into technology, application, and region. Depending on technology, the market is divided into wet FGD systems, spray dry FGD system, and dry FGD system. Wet FGD systems segment is anticipated to dominate the global flue gas desulfurization systems market throughout the study period. By application, the market is segregated into power plants, cement, metal processing & mining, manufacturing, and chemicals. The power plants segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographic Review

Region wise, the flue gas desulfurization systems market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major flue gas desulfurization systems market players, such as Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS), Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HAMON Group, Thermax Ltd., GE Power, and others are provided in this report. The key strategies adopted by these players from 2017 to 2019 were acquisition and business expansion.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6347

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.