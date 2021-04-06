Flu Vaccine Market Size, Segmented by Product Type, Top Manufacturers, By End-User Industry, Geography Trends and Forecast 2027

Flu Vaccine Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 4.82 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.64 % from 2019 to 2025.

The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

Major companies listed in the market includes:

Seqirus

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sanofi Pasteur SA

MedImmune

CSL Limited

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Pfizer, Inc.

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

OPKO Health, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Vaccine type: Quadrivalent, Trivalent

By Type: Seasonal, Pandemic

By Technology: Egg-based, Cell-based

By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult

By Route of Administration: Injection, Nasal Spray

Global Flu Vaccine Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

