Flower Pots and Planters Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts -2027

Flower pots and planters or plant pots are containers used to cultivate and display flowers, small plants, bonsai trees, and other plants. There are often holes at the bottom of flower pots which allows excess water to flow out of the pot. Historically they are made from terracotta. But now it is often made with wood, plastic, metal, stone, PVC, ceramics, PP, FRP and other biodegradable material. The biodegradable materials used for making planters and flower pots are made from brown paper, peat moss or cardboard, in which plants for transplanting are grown. Biodegradable pots are used in nurseries to grow plants. Flower Pots and Planters come under decorative items. The demand for these items is rapidly increasing in North America. Planters are commonly used to decorate home, hotel, office, hospitals, and other commercial buildings.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Yorkshire, Nursery Supplies Inc., Xinyuan Flowerpots, Anderson Pots, Garant, Keter Group, Beiai Musu, Lechuza, Stefanplast, Novelty, SOF Lvhe, ELHO, Landmark Plastic Corporation

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted different industries differently. On the one hand it has been a growth driver for food, medical, and necessity products and on the other hand it has hampered the supply and demand for decorative and lifestyle products. Due to lockdown scenario, in various economies supply chain of flower pots and planters products has been hampered. The non-availability of raw materials and labors due to restrictions on the movements of people across the countries hinders the production of flower pots. The economy’s growth has been slowdown and this slowdown phase should be used by the companies to innovate their products. To survive in the post COVID-19 situation companies have to identify new opportunities and challenges and modify their products or change their positioning of brand accordingly to serve to the new needs of the customers or to stimulate demand.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6713?reqfor=covid

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in standard of living of the people is the growth driver of the flower pot and planters market. The rise in disposable income of people in developing economies enhanced their purchasing power. People are now ready to pay more than before for decorative items. This surges the demand for flower pots and planters.

As nursery industry is witnessing rapid growth the usage of planters and pots in nurseries is also increasing. There has been a significant shift of demand from cut flower to plant flower since last three decades which resulted in substantial growth and expansion of flower pot and planters industry.

The interest of millennials toward planting and making bonsai plant has been increased which is also driving the growth of flower and planters market.

The global flower pots and planters market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

There is a continuous innovation in the flower pot and planters industry. Companies are trying to develop new designs of flower pots to remain competitive in the market. The usage of technology is also high in this industry to innovate the product. Looking to the busy schedule and changing lifestyle companies have recently made planter with an automatic watering system, using advanced technology to fit in reservoir in the planter.

Young gardeners setting trends for modern and unique design of flower pots and planters

According to the National Gardening survey done in 2019, there has been a significant increase in the number young gardeners of age 18 years to 34 years. There is an increase in the expenditure on gardening products owing to rise in interest in gardening among the people. With this young gardeners are choosing hanging planters flower pots, wall planters, animal design flower pots and such other unique design pots and planters to use it in their small gardens. They are shifting from traditional planters to modern designs of planters.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Stone

PVC

Wood

Others Application Home Decorates

Hospitals

Commercial Offices & Building

Plant Nurseries

Others Distribution Channel Wholesaler

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce Platform

Others

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6777

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global flower pots and planters industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global flower pots and planters market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global flower pots and planters market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global flower pots and planters market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Flower Pots and Planters Market Research Report: