Flow Sensor Market Emerging Trends and Demand 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Flow Sensor Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Flow Sensor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Flow Sensor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Flow Sensor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7022.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12256.28 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of flow sensors by various end- users is major factor for the growth of this market.

Flow sensors are the instruments that are used to measure the mass and volume rates of liquid, solid material, steam etc. These flow sensors are widely used in industries like food and beverages, chemical and pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, aerospace etc. This flow meter can even detect the slightest flow with high accuracy. Flow sensors are used in many medical devices like insufflators, oxygen concentrators, inhalers etc. Increasing usage of advanced flow meter in various industries is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of advanced flow meters in oil & gas industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for chemical and petrochemical products is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the flow sensors is restraining the growth of this market

Drop in the price of oil and gas is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Flow Sensor Market

By Type

Differential Pressure Flow Sensors

Positive Displacement Flow Sensors

Mass Flow Sensors

Open Channel Flow Sensors

Velocity Flow Sensors

Others

By Technology

Variable Area

Orifice Plate

Venturi Flow Sensors

Pitot Tubes

Oval Gear

Rotary Vane

Turbine Flow Sensors

Vortex Flow Sensors

Electromagnetic Flow Sensors

Ultrasonic Flow Sensors

Coriolis Flow Sensors

Thermal Flow Sensors

Mechanical Flow Sensors Diaphragm Sensors Rotatory Gas Sensors Turbine Sensors Paddlewheel Sensors

Others

By End- Use

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Water Management

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Pulp and Paper

Aerospace

HVAC and Energy

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Bell Flow Systems announced the launch of their Dynasonics TFX-500w Ultrasonic Clamp-on Flow Meter which is designed to measure the water flow in industrial applications. Its non- invasive design results in no loss of pressure. They are specially designed for wastewater effluent, industrial discharge, agricultural irrigation and water systems.

In September 2017, Sensirion announced that they have acquired Auto Industrial Co. Ltd so that they can expand their business as 1st tier and OEM automotive sensor module supplier. The main aim is to provide high quality sensing solutions to the customers in South Korea, US and China. Both the companies will combine their technologies so that they can bring automotive environmental sensing to the next level.

Competitive Analysis

Global flow sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in flow sensor market are Proxitron GmbH, Siemens, Sika AG, First Sensor AG, Emerson Electric Co., SICK AG, OMEGA Engineering inc., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, TSI, KEYENCE CORPORATION., Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Fluke Process Instruments., Delphi Technologies.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Flow Sensor report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Flow Sensor market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Flow Sensor market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Flow Sensor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Flow Sensor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Flow Sensor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

