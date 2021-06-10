Flow Meter Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

Flow meter market players have launched new flow meters for achieving energy saving. SICK launched its FTMg thermal flow meter for simultaneous measurement of gas flow, pressure and temperature and computing combined values for detection of leaks. It can be utilized primarily for pneumatic systems and tracking energy consumption of compressed air in real-time. An on-board algorithm is utilized for storing values of pressure, flow, and temperature for calculating energy of gas that can be passed through flow channels. Through comparison of electric power demand of compressors, the changes in efficiency of pneumatic system can be detected. Then process efficiency can be improved and energy can be saved across the plant.

New products for different applications have been designed and launched to cater to different needs. Fuji Electric launched an UltraSonic Flow Meter for saturated steam applications. This became the world’s first ever clamp-on type flow meter. It has been designed for optimization and efficiency along with accurate measurements. This product finds its application in industries such as food, paper, pulp, steel, chemical, electronics, and others for utilizing saturated steam for cleaning purposes. High-sensitivity and innovative noise reduction technologies have been utilized for development of this product. These technologies help in measurement of saturated steam flow rate at extremely low pressure and high temperatures.

Based on type, the differential pressure segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the ultrasonic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for flow meters has not been affected much during the coronavirus pandemic due to its application in essential services such as water & wastewater, power generation, and food & beverages.

However, the manufacturing activities and supply chain has been impacted during Covid-19 outbreak across the globe.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global flow meter market based on type, end user, and region.

The power generation segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global flow meter market. The flow meter offers several benefits including accurate flow measurement of conductive feedwater flow, ensuring the lowest level of emission, and improving energy processing capacities. Therefore, power plants largely depend on flow metering technology, which, in turn, boosted the market growth. thereby being the largest consumer in this market. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as flow metering applications accounts greater importance in crude oil extraction activities.

The global flow meter market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to high manufacturing base of industries including food &beverages, chemical, textile, refining, and water & wastewater treatment. However, the market across Europe is expected to reach Europe is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to sustainable measures adopted by European Union over the past few years.

