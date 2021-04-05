Flow Battery Market Report 2021, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities- Beijing Pu Neng Century Technology Co. Ltd, ESS, Inc., Vanadis Power GmbH, Primus Power Corporation

The Flow Battery market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Flow Battery Market with its specific geographical regions.

Factors such as easy replaceability of electrolyte have placed flow batteries as a potentially better substitute for lead-acid, lithium-ion, or solid-state batteries. The flow batteries have an advantage of instant recharge capability and a long-life span of almost 20 years, which in turn, is expected to positively impact the flow battery market in the coming years. Also, increasing demand for energy storage applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, factors such as high initial investment, low energy density and large tanks of electrolytes are required, etc. are hindering the market growth.

Flow Battery Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Flow Battery Market Report are:

Beijing Pu Neng Century Technology Co. Ltd, ESS, Inc., Vanadis Power GmbH, Primus Power Corporation, RedFlow Ltd, redT energy plc, Rongke Power, Stina Resources Ltd, UniEnergy Technologies (UET), H2 Energy Solutions Inc, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc., Vinox Energy, ViZn Energy Systems Inc. (ViZn)

The report highlights major developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time.

Flow Battery Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Flow Battery Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Flow Battery Market Scenario:

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries to Witness a Significant Growth

– Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) are expected to witness significant growth as they are considered as a front runner technology for meeting the growing demand in energy storage sector.

– The demand for VRFBs is high especially in the utility, off grid and minigrid markets. Several global companies such as Vionx Energy, redT, Rongke Power, and Gildemeister (now Stina Resources Ltd), are involved in rapid commercialization of this technology.

– Vanadium is a more significant contributor to the cost of vanadium redox flow batteries than key minerals in comparative battery technologies. 1KWh of VRFB storage requires 4.4 kg of vanadium, and 1MWh of VRFB storage requires 5.5mtV.

– Vanadium flow batteries can be quite large and best suited to industrial and utility scale applications. Also, the vanadium flow battery outcompetes Li-ion, and any other solid -state batteries for utility scale applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The global flow battery market is consolidated. The key companies in the market include RedFlow Ltd, redT energy plc, Primus Power Corporation, Vanadis Power GmbH, and ESS, Inc.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Flow Battery market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Flow Battery Industry business competitors.Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

