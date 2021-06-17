Flow Batteries Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2025

Flow Batteries Market: Introduction

A flow battery is a rechargeable battery, which is emerging as a substitute for fuel cells and a battery. Different types of flow batteries are available in the market, including redox, hybrid and membrane less. One of the major benefits of using flow batteries is their ability to get instantly recharged by changing the electrolyte liquid.

The used electrolytes can be simultaneously returned to the storage tanks, which makes flow batteries more flexible than solid state batteries. As a result, they perform better during deeper discharge cycles, making them a viable option for long duration applications as compared to conventional batteries.

In the recent past, flow batteries have been gaining traction and are finding adoption in utility companies with large systems being deployed and planned for the coming years. Flow batteries are scalable as their capacity can be increased by using a higher amount of electrolyte in the tanks, which is making them perfectly suitable for utility-scale grid applications.

Flow batteries offer a longer operational duration and expected life with low total cost of ownership as compared to conventional systems. As flow batteries are becoming less expensive than other storage alternatives, the deployment rate will further increase to cater new wind turbines and solar panels to maintain grid reliability.