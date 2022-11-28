Florida’s attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it’s tough on crime: ‘It’s not rocket science’

Florida Legal professional Basic Ashley Moody speaks throughout a roundtable dialogue on the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami.Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune Information Service by way of Getty Pictures

Florida AG Ashley Moody says People are transferring to Florida as a result of it is a regulation and order state.

“Individuals are watching they usually perceive that management issues,” Moody stated.

People have flocked to the Sunshine State largely as a consequence of its comparatively reasonably priced housing.

“So what is the secret in Florida? Why are all of the New Yorkers and Californians coming to your nice state?” requested host Sean Duffy on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures.

The previous choose and federal prosecutor pointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ initiative to recruit police officers by offering $5,000 signing bonuses in addition to introducing laws to focus on organized retail theft, which she claimed has “made it simpler to prosecute” offenders. In Florida, beneath Senate Invoice 1534, anybody who steals 20 or extra objects, by means of 5 or extra separate thefts inside a sure time interval, might be charged with a second-degree felony.

People have flocked to the Sunshine State largely as a consequence of its low taxes, and business-friendly insurance policies, in keeping with the state’s CFO, Jimmy Patronis. Florida’s Workplace of Financial and Demographic Analysis anticipates that by April 2027, the state’s inhabitants will common 294,756 internet new residents per yr.

Utilizing knowledge from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Reporting Program, USA Right this moment ranked states from lowest violent crime charge to highest. Florida ranked twenty first with a violent crime charge of 384.9 per 100,000 folks, whereas California — essentially the most populous state — ranked 14th with a violent crime charge of 447.4 per 100,000 folks, in keeping with the information outlet. New York was twenty fifth on the record with a violent crime charge of 350.5 per 100,000 folks.

Moody instructed Duffy that in Florida, “we respect our cops and provides them the instruments they want.”

“Remember,” she added. “If you happen to transfer right here, Florida is a regulation and order state, so if you happen to’re a felony and also you reside in Florida, it’s essential get out and different states have to do the identical.”

The state’s tough-on-crime coverage has drawn criticism from organizations like The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida which believes funding can be higher spent on poverty, drug dependancy, and psychological well being.

Representatives for The Florida Legal professional Basic’s Workplace didn’t reply to Insider’s request for remark.

