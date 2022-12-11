Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home

A Florida lady is beneath arrest after police say they discovered a baby and a number of animals residing in squalid situations that included fecal matter, bugs and trash.

Police in Citrus County, Florida, say they responded to an animal cruelty name on the house of 38-year-old Shannon Marie Morgan on Wednesday, WTVT-TV reported .

When authorities from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Workplace arrived on the scene, they have been overwhelmed with the scent of ammonia inside the house and located a number of cages and glass aquariums housing snakes and rodents together with rats and cats that have been unfastened, working across the house.

Authorities say the animals had been disadvantaged of fundamental requirements, and fecal matter and urine in the home and cages had prompted an infestation of roaches and different bugs.

Along with the squalor from the animals, authorities say trash, soiled dishes and rotten meals have been scattered all through the house, which was additionally attracting numerous bugs.

In a single bed room, cops discovered a ferret and a canine in cages that have been too small for the animals and located a small little one inside one other bed room who was surrounded by bug infested trash on the ground and mattress.

Investigators additionally say they discovered blood on the ground of 1 bed room attributable to a cat consuming one of many rats.

Authorities mentioned that greater than 50 rats have been discovered inside cages with about 300 rats roaming freely.

Seven cats, one canine, and one ferret have been faraway from the house and the home was secured to be able to facilitate the removing of the remaining animals.

Morgan has been arrested on 12 counts of animal cruelty and one rely of kid neglect with a complete bond of $26,000.

“Abuse of any form shouldn’t be tolerated,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast mentioned in regards to the incident. “The situations of this residence and the animals on this case have been so dangerous, Sheriff’s Workplace personnel have been cautioned about making entry. Neither kids nor animals ought to ever endure any such surroundings. It’s essential that our residents report any potential indicators of kid or animal neglect. Our Animal Management Officers, deputies and crime scene specialists as soon as once more have carried out an exceptional job”