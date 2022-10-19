Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Florida Senate debate: Demings attacks Rubio
Florida Senate debate: Demings attacks Rubio

Demings goes on assault in opposition to Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the assault Tuesday in her first debate in opposition to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, whereas Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s financial agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, confronted questions on the West Palm Seaside debate on subjects together with inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and overseas coverage. Florida has more and more shifted rightward in current election cycles, giving Rubio the benefit as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration within the state.

