Florida police prevent ‘mass casualty’ event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route

Police in Florida stopped a girl who was allegedly about to drive her automotive by means of the route of a 5K run on Thanksgiving morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Division mentioned 38-year-old Ashlee Lauren Morgan was driving her 2019 Vary Rover Velar, whereas going 60 miles per hour on Thursday as she was approaching twenty first Avenue NE, close to the route for the Espresso Pot Turkey Trot, in line with FOX 13.

Police say the lady was stopped earlier than driving her car by means of the route of the 5K, which was closed to site visitors.

In response to an arrest report, Morgan was allegedly driving in a “reckless method” as she approached the route the place round 3,000 folks have been collaborating within the 5K.

Police mentioned within the court docket doc that Morgan “Refused, ignored instructions of “Cease!” and fled the scene of the cease at an especially excessive charge of velocity, onto the precise racecourse, additional placing the lives of runners/race individuals in danger.”

After trying to flee cops, the lady was finally “compelled” to cease at an intersection.

Had Morgan not been stopped by cops, officers say that she would have triggered “mass casualty to race individuals.”

When one officer tried to cease Morgan, she “positioned her hand up within the air in a dismissive method, and fled from him as effectively,” the affidavit states.

Authorities additionally allege that after Morgan was arrested she “repeatedly banged her head” towards the window of a police cruiser, inserting her toes “out of the rear driver aspect door” whereas refusing to place them again contained in the automotive.

Officers say that she was finally pepper sprayed so as to make her adjust to police.

She is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property harm, two counts of fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, and resisting an officer with out violence.