Florida mass shooting leaves 10 injured

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida police are investigating a taking pictures that left 10 folks injured Monday afternoon.

Investigators stated the taking pictures occurred round 3:43 p.m. within the metropolis of Lakeland, which lies about 35 miles east of Tampa.

Police stated there are 10 victims, two with crucial accidents and eight with non-life-threatening accidents. One man was shot within the stomach and one other was shot within the face.

Police Chief Sam Taylor stated the victims are all males between 20 and 35 years previous.

As of this report, authorities haven’t recognized a suspect or launched a motive for the taking pictures.

In accordance with Taylor, a dark-colored Nissan four-door pulled as much as the scene and 4 male shooters began firing from each side of the automobile.

“That is one thing that doesn’t occur in Lakeland,” Taylor stated. “I’ve by no means labored an occasion the place this many individuals have been shot at one time.”

Taylor stated the suspects could have been sporting masks.

Investigators stated they discovered a “felony quantity” of marijuana on the scene.

Half Moon Bay mass taking pictures sparked by $100 restore invoice, prosecutor says

“We take into account ourselves a small city … when stuff like this occurs, it hits house,” Taylor stated.

Taylor famous the general public shouldn’t be involved for his or her security. Detectives imagine the taking pictures was focused.

Investigators are searching for the dark-colored Nissan four-door. It has darkish home windows and a brief tag. Anybody with details about the taking pictures is requested to name the police division.

This can be a creating story.

For the most recent information, climate, sports activities, and streaming video, head to The Hill.