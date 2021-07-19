Floral Perfume Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025
Floral Perfume Market by Source (Roses, Orange Blossoms, Gardenias, Jasmine, Carnations, Frangipani, Lotus, Daisies, and Others), End User (Men and Women), and Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Store and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025
Perfumes refer to the mixture of fragrant essential oils, fixatives, and solvents, which are used to give the human body a pleasant scent. They are products used primarily to express personal elegance, self-confidence, and individuality. The trend of personal grooming and higher standards of living have made perfumes seamlessly essential. Floral perfumes are flower scents obtained from most flowering plant species including roses, orange blossoms, gardenias, jasmine, carnations, frangipani, lotus, daisies, and others.
There is an increase in the consumer spending on personal care and grooming products with the increase in disposable income in developing countries. This is also caused due to increased market visibility through attractive packaging, advertisement, and promotional activity of fragrance products. This in turn boosts the demand for floral perfumes.
Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5626
The use of floral fragrances for scented home products is also witnessing growth due to increased demand. This factor is also expected to boost the market for floral perfumes. However, the availability of counterfeit products at a cheaper price and use of artificially synthesized materials in the perfumes hamper the growth of the floral perfume market.
On the contrary, producing custom-made, natural, and eco-friendly products help attract a larger consumer base since consumers today prefer perfumes with these characteristics. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for the growth of the market.
The floral perfume market is segmented based on source, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on source, it is categorized into roses, orange blossoms, gardenias, jasmine, carnations, frangipani, lotus, daisies, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into men and women. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, multi-retail stores, specialty store and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5626?reqfcor=covid
The key players in the floral perfume market include Jo Malone London, Shiseido, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Diptyque, Dior, Coach, Issey Miyake, and Floral Street.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the floral perfume market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.
- It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.
- In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the sources of floral perfumes and its usage.
- Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.
- Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDE
By Source
- Roses
- Orange Blossoms
- Gardenias
- Jasmine
- Carnations
- Frangipani
- Lotus
- Daisies
- Others
By End User
- Men
- Women
By Distribution Channel
- Online Retail
- Multi-retail Stores
- Specialty Store
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Turkey
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5626
Key players in the floral perfume market include
- Jo Malone London
- Shiseido
- Gucci
- Dolce & Gabbana
- Chanel
- Diptyque
- Dior
- Coach
- Issey Miyake
- Floral Street
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact Us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research