Floral Perfume Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025 Floral Perfume Market by Source (Roses, Orange Blossoms, Gardenias, Jasmine, Carnations, Frangipani, Lotus, Daisies, and Others), End User (Men and Women), and Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Store and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Perfumes refer to the mixture of fragrant essential oils, fixatives, and solvents, which are used to give the human body a pleasant scent. They are products used primarily to express personal elegance, self-confidence, and individuality. The trend of personal grooming and higher standards of living have made perfumes seamlessly essential. Floral perfumes are flower scents obtained from most flowering plant species including roses, orange blossoms, gardenias, jasmine, carnations, frangipani, lotus, daisies, and others.

There is an increase in the consumer spending on personal care and grooming products with the increase in disposable income in developing countries. This is also caused due to increased market visibility through attractive packaging, advertisement, and promotional activity of fragrance products. This in turn boosts the demand for floral perfumes.

The use of floral fragrances for scented home products is also witnessing growth due to increased demand. This factor is also expected to boost the market for floral perfumes. However, the availability of counterfeit products at a cheaper price and use of artificially synthesized materials in the perfumes hamper the growth of the floral perfume market.

On the contrary, producing custom-made, natural, and eco-friendly products help attract a larger consumer base since consumers today prefer perfumes with these characteristics. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for the growth of the market.

The floral perfume market is segmented based on source, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on source, it is categorized into roses, orange blossoms, gardenias, jasmine, carnations, frangipani, lotus, daisies, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into men and women. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, multi-retail stores, specialty store and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the floral perfume market include Jo Malone London, Shiseido, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Diptyque, Dior, Coach, Issey Miyake, and Floral Street.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the floral perfume market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the sources of floral perfumes and its usage.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDE

By Source

Roses

Orange Blossoms

Gardenias

Jasmine

Carnations

Frangipani

Lotus

Daisies

Others

By End User

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Multi-retail Stores

Specialty Store

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Turkey Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key players in the floral perfume market include

Jo Malone London

Shiseido

Gucci

Dolce & Gabbana

Chanel

Diptyque

Dior

Coach

Issey Miyake

Floral Street

