Flooring Materials Market 2020: Global Analysis, Top Company Profiles and Industrial Review Research Report Forecasting | Top Competitors – Boral, CSR Limited, Sika AG, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Johns Manville, Milliken, Interface, Inc

Market Insights

Global flooring materials market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Flooring materials are the horizontal elements of a residential building that provide support to the building infrastructures. The type of flooring can be differentiated into: flooring base material, floor covering material and under mount material. The base materials can be concrete or gypsum and the covering materials can be a carpet, stone or wood. The under mount materials are generally the materials for insulation purpose and can be either plastic or rubber.

The adoption of different cultures and changing lifestyle of people is a growing trend for investment in the interiors of a home thus enhancing the flooring materials market. The selection for flooring materials comprises of the product life, visual appeal, flexibility and durability of the materials to sustain the pressure of the foot traffics in the major commercial and residential buildings. Growing residential building construction in developing countries is leading to growth in demand for global flooring materials market.

This Flooring Materials market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research Flooring Materials market contact us for an Analyst Brief,our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in the Flooring Materials Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Boral, CSR Limited, Sika AG, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Johns Manville, Milliken, Interface, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Arabian Tile Company Ltd. – ARTIC, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., Tarkett, Owens Corning, Fletcher Building, TAMKO Building Products LLC, SCG, The Euclid Chemical Company, Liberty Industries, Synetik, ARDEX Group, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. and many others.

Product Launch:

• In January 2019, Mannington Mills, Inc. launched the new product line ADURA MaxAPEX—floors. The new product is more durable and sustainable in nature providing beautiful wood looks to the vinyl floors. The new product will help the company expand its business in the future.

• In January 2019, Arabian Tile Company Ltd. – ARTIC launched its new Terrazzo tiles as flooring solutions. This will enhance the company’s product portfolio and will also help in the revenue generation.

• In October 2018, Johns Manville launched formaldehyde-free cavity shield for insulation. The shield provides solution for interstitial spaces and increases the insulation products width. The product is one of a kind in insulation materials range. It is a protective shield that is made with no amount of formaldehyde in it. This will add up to the product portfolio of the company and will drive the market growth.

Global Flooring Materials Market Scope and Market Size

Global flooring materials market is segmented into four notable segments which are materials, flooring type, installation and application.

• On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into floor covering material, floor base material and under mount material.

o In January 2019, Saint Gobain, entered into an agreement with Private Equity firm Open Gate Capital to acquire the Group’s silicon carbide division. This agreement will depend on the approval of the employee representatives’ bodies. The main objective of this transaction is to divest business representing sales of at least 3 billion euros at the end of 2019.

• On the basis of flooring type, the market is segmented into tiles, stone, wood, PVC/vinyl, concrete, terrazzo, mosaic, glass, brick, carpet, cork, linoleum, rubber, acid-resisting, magnesite and others.

o In January 2018, Tarkett acquired Grass Manufacturers Pty Limited to expand its business across Australia. The acquisition will also help the company to deal in high quality and innovative product portfolio in the Australian markets.

• On the basis of installation, the market is segmented into retrofitting and new installation.

o In June 2018, Interface, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Nora Systems for an amount of USD 420 Million. The acquisition will help the company to expand its portfolio of products related to resilient flooring.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and institutional.

o In 2015, Synetik acquired Joleittaine Prodije in order to offer better advices and suggestions to its upcoming clients in order to increase sales.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flooring Materials Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

