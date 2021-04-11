Floor POP Display Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2026

This Fact.MR report forecasts positive growth of global floor POP display market for the forecast period 2017-2027. Rapidly evolving advertising industry is the primary reason of growth as it has increased the floor POP requirement. Huge investments in marketing and advertisements by major companies to attract customers also help to expand global floor POP display market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=397

Global floor POP display market on world map is majorly dominated by Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Europe, Latin America, japan, Middle East and Africa.

Corrugated boards generate positive momentum in market

Floor POP displays are made up of different types of material. They can be corrugated boards, plastic sheets and metals. Foam board and glass type floor POP displays have also registered their presence in global floor POP display market. Amongst all the materials, corrugated boards are widely preferred which makes them the owner of one-third of the global market. Demand of foam board for creating floor POP displays is growing fast and this segment is anticipated to grow at a rate pf 6% CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2016.

Different market segments prefer different packaging to attract their customers. Global floor POP display market is brimming with packaging formats. There is food & beverages packaging format, pharmaceuticals packaging format and cosmetics and & personal care packaging formats. Printing, automotive and electronics packaging formats also form major segments of global floor POP display market. Food and beverages packaging format is in high demand which is anticipated to dominate the forecast period in packaging formats segment. Cosmetics and personal care packaging format is expected to follow the lead and grow fast.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=397

Interactive floor display attract customers

Different applications have fueled global floor POP display market. Floor POP displays are used in hypermarket and super market. Departmental store and convenience stores exist to be the traditional areas of application. Specialty stores are the latest entrant that use floor POP display. The growing culture of hyper market enables it to dominate the global floor POP display market. High growth opportunities are also surfacing from super market segment.

Evolution of global floor POP display market has been on various fronts and the latest is interactive floor display. Its ideal use is in areas like retail that thrive on attention. The display is integrated with mixed-reality software that helps to display interactive content on the floor. Customer engagement is enhanced by using entertaining elements like games. Each unit serves for multiple campaigns based on triggers. Card readers and scanners are plugged into devices to feed desired input to attain desired interactivity from customers.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=397

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates