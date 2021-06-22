Floor POP Display Market Surveys, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2017-2026

This Fact.MR report forecasts positive growth of global floor POP display market for the forecast period 2017-2027. Rapidly evolving advertising industry is the primary reason of growth as it has increased the floor POP requirement. Huge investments in marketing and advertisements by major companies to attract customers also help to expand global floor POP display market.

Global floor POP display market on world map is majorly dominated by Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Europe, Latin America, japan, Middle East and Africa.

Corrugated boards generate positive momentum in market

Floor POP displays are made up of different types of material. They can be corrugated boards, plastic sheets and metals. Foam board and glass type floor POP displays have also registered their presence in global floor POP display market. Amongst all the materials, corrugated boards are widely preferred which makes them the owner of one-third of the global market. Demand of foam board for creating floor POP displays is growing fast and this segment is anticipated to grow at a rate pf 6% CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2016.

Different market segments prefer different packaging to attract their customers. Global floor POP display market is brimming with packaging formats. There is food & beverages packaging format, pharmaceuticals packaging format and cosmetics and & personal care packaging formats. Printing, automotive and electronics packaging formats also form major segments of global floor POP display market. Food and beverages packaging format is in high demand which is anticipated to dominate the forecast period in packaging formats segment. Cosmetics and personal care packaging format is expected to follow the lead and grow fast.

Interactive floor display attract customers

Different applications have fueled global floor POP display market. Floor POP displays are used in hypermarket and super market. Departmental store and convenience stores exist to be the traditional areas of application. Specialty stores are the latest entrant that use floor POP display. The growing culture of hyper market enables it to dominate the global floor POP display market. High growth opportunities are also surfacing from super market segment.

