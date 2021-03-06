Floor Covering Market 2021 Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges and Forecast 2025

United Arab Emirates Floor Covering Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Floor Covering Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers the competitive landscape of the major players operating in the United Arab Emirates floor covering market. The market is a combination of several players who are leading the industry in a specific segment of the industry product. The players are adopting various strategies in order to increase their production capacities with the help of rapidly changing technology advancements.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the key economic centers in the Middle East, with its growing trading and tourism sectors, Dubai, in particular, is considered as the trendsetter in the construction market for the entire Gulf Country Council. Several major construction projects diversified across infrastructure, residential, and commercial sectors by the Government and private organizations during the study period have made Dubai an investment hub. However, environmental issues such as the lengthy drying and sticking process and the high amounts of non-degradable waste generated while carpet manufacturing, and various odors of some materials used while manufacturing and during application and their impact on the environment, and the shortages in the global supply chain raw materials are inhibiting the rapid growth of the industry. Through technological improvements and utilization of advanced machinery, the players are minimizing the limitations and are focusing on improving the production capacities. The floor covering the market in the United Arab Emirates is forwarding with growing demands for bold aesthetics that look natural and yet versatile. This trend is dominant in both the residential and commercial segments of the market. A recent trend in the purchases has been led by the products that have advances in digital printing with other technological improvements enabling the manufacturers to create theme-based flooring products in smaller quantities at competitive prices. This trend extends to printed carpets and also the vinyl flooring sheets and tiles.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Construction Across the Region is Driving the Market

The commercial construction activities across the United Arab Emirates were on the rise during the study period owing to the Expo 2020 which was primarily scheduled in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE government has amended the property ownership policies and permitted non-UAE and non-GCC residents also to have freeholds and leaseholds on properties, in certain parts of the region to encourage more investments into the industry. Affordable housing is also another key driver for the UAE construction industry and helped the country to face the challenges in housing to accommodate its growing population. The government is also developing several plans to develop residential complexes, healthcare centers, schools, etc. in the Eastern region. These initiatives altogether are driving the floor covering the market in the region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

