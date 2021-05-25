Floor Coating Market Outlook to 2028: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Asian Paints, Michelman, 3M

Market Introduction

Floor coatings are applied on surfaces to impart slip resistance properties to them. Besides offering slip resistance, they also exhibit anti-vibration, antistatic, and waterproof properties. Floor coatings are used in residential and commercial projects to increase the durability of concrete floors with epoxy coatings.

The floor coating market accounted for US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Floor Coating Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Floor Coating market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Floor Coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Floor Coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Floor Coating Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

The structure of the Floor Coating Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Global Floor Coating Market – By Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Global Floor Coating Market – By Formulation

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Global Floor Coating Market – By Coating Component

1K

2K

3K

Global Floor Coating Market – By Flooring Material

Wood

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

Global Floor Coating Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Floor Coating Market Research include:

3M Company

Apurva India Pvt. Ltd

Asian Paints Limited

Grand Polycoats

The Lubrizol Corporation

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Floor Coating market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Floor Coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

