Floods and Landslides in South Korea After Heavy Rain
Flooding and landslides attributable to heavy rains in South Korea have killed at the very least seven individuals, and three others have been lacking on Saturday morning, the authorities mentioned.
5 individuals died inside buildings that had collapsed from landslides, and one particular person was buried in earth and sand, the Inside Ministry mentioned in a press release. A seventh particular person died after a highway collapsed underneath them.
Components of central South Korea have been underneath a heavy rainfall advisory on Saturday morning, with rainfall of as much as 1.6 inches per hour anticipated in some locations later within the day, the ministry mentioned.
Heavy monsoon rain is predicted through the summers in South Korea; the remainder of the 12 months is generally dry and sunny. Spring specifically brings the chance of wildfires.