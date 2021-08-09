Flood disaster: NRW-SPD wants answers from state government | free press

Düsseldorf (dpa) – The SPD in the Düsseldorf state parliament has accused the state government of “inconsistencies” in its statements about crisis management in the flood disaster and has summarized them in a 24-page document.

The opposition asks, among other things, why the state government has not warned the people and why the country’s crisis team has not been activated. The Interior Ministry denied the allegations Monday.

The SPD paper, initially reported by the “Rheinische Post”, initially lists the sequential chronologies of two meteorological services on 16 pages. The group’s conclusion: “It is therefore necessary to fully explain how the state government has specifically dealt with the information since the extreme precipitation warnings were received.” On the Thursday after the flood disaster, according to the SPD, the prime minister was on “election campaign dates outside North Rhine-Westphalia”: “Why hasn’t he been in charge since Wednesday and activated the state crisis team?”

Ministry: Responsible weather service

When asked about warnings, the Interior Ministry said the German Weather Service (DWD) is the “institution responsible for the official transmission of weather warnings”. According to the ministry, they have been sent to the broadcasters ‘to our knowledge’. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has also reached an agreement with the DWD, according to which the weather service sends its warnings directly to the situation center of the police, the district governments, districts and independent cities: “In this way, no time is lost by forwarding the state.”

When asked about the crisis team, the ministry replied that it had created a “state situation for non-police security” on July 13 – Tuesday. This serves to «identify the most important areas of activity and organize the necessary supraregional aid». On Wednesday afternoon – when Hagen and Altena, among others, were already badly hit – the Ministry of the Interior activated the “coordination group of the state government crisis team”. «In this staff, headed by Minister Reul, decisions on all aspects relevant to the situation were coordinated and taken. The ministries involved then implemented them according to the departmental principle,” the ministry said.

In the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament, the CDU group wants to examine the work of the authorities responsible for the flood disaster of mid-July in a commission of inquiry. The committee must clarify the processes from the first warnings a few days before the heavy rains to the stormy night and beyond, group leader Christian Baldauf said Monday. The main question is, “Would it have been possible to save more lives?” The CDU wants to appoint Member of Parliament Gordon Schnieder as chairman.

The inquiry committee is requested during the first plenary session after the summer holidays, at the end of September. The approval of one fifth of the members of the state parliament is sufficient for an appointment, the CDU has the necessary number of votes. Just days after the disaster, the opposition AfD had also called for a commission of inquiry.

The Koblenz prosecutor on Friday opened an investigation against the district administrator of the Ahrweiler district, Jürgen Pföhler (CDU), and another member of the crisis team. It concerns the initial suspicion of culpable homicide and negligent bodily injury due to negligence. Essentially, it needs to be clarified whether human lives could have been saved with previous warnings or evacuations.

Extreme rainfall caused a tidal wave on the Ahr on July 14 and 15, flooding and destroying large parts of the valley. About 42,000 people are affected by the consequences. The death toll from the floods remains at 142 in the country, 141 of whom died in the Ahr Valley. More than 700 people were injured, 16 people are still missing.

In July, Baldauf had turned against a commission of inquiry, proposing instead that the disaster be dealt with by a commission of inquiry. On Monday, he said the Commission’s analysis was important for the work of the Commission of Inquiry, which should look at the lessons to be learned from the events for the future establishment of civil defense.