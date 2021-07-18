Flood disaster in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate: mourning among rubble | free press

Mud, debris and dirt everywhere. Debris piles up, several meters high. Residents try to bring some order to the chaos between car wrecks and the remains of furniture. With the water receding in the storm-ravaged regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the full extent of the devastation is becoming apparent. It will…

Mud, debris and dirt everywhere. Debris piles up, several meters high. Residents try to bring some order to the chaos between car wrecks and the remains of furniture. With the water receding in the storm-ravaged regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the full extent of the devastation is becoming apparent. It will take weeks, months before only the visible effects of the disaster are eliminated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expresses herself unusually emotionally during her visit to the flood plain in Rhineland-Palatinate. “The German language has hardly any words for the devastation being wrought here,” said the CDU politician in Adenau in the Ahrweiler district on Sunday. She speaks of a “surreal, ghostly situation”. At least 110 people died in the flood disaster in the Ahrweiler district alone. Rescue workers are also searching for victims in the partially destroyed villages on Sunday – also using aerial photos taken from the helicopter. It is feared that the number of deaths will continue to rise, the police report.

The small town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler is also like a mess. Excavators lift cars that get stuck in the alleys, tables, chairs and other destroyed household items are piled in front of the houses. Local residents such as Thomas Bähr shovel mud from their homes. “We just bought that,” says the owner of a 300-year-old house. Peter Geller lives right next to the 13th-century city wall. A dead woman washed up in his courtyard. It was only after many hours that the alarmed rescuers came to collect the body. “They can’t keep up with the dead,” Geller reports. The electricity and telephone network was still down in many places on Sunday. Exposed power lines endanger people, police warn. Many roads are impassable.

Amid the tragedy, it seems hard to imagine that life will soon return to normal. “Our villages will never be the same as before,” says pastor Michael Schaefer at the start of Sunday mass in the Eifel city of Adenau. Fortunately, there were no dead to mourn there. The parish community of Adenauer Land also includes the partially destroyed village of Schuld, which Angela Merkel is visiting on Sunday to get a sense of the situation. There she promises those affected quick help. The federal government and the state would work together to “step by step to put the world back in order in this beautiful area”. But instead one doubts whether this is even possible. “The guilt will never be the place it used to be,” local mayor Helmut Lussi said tearfully. An expert estimates the damage in his village alone at 31 to 48 million euros, he adds.

Also in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) a return to normalcy still seems a long way off. Here too, the big clean-up is in full swing. On Saturday, cars on Highway 265 lay like huge wreckage, squeezed between and under trucks. The Bundeswehr helps with clearing with tanks. In the 50,000-inhabitant city of Erftstadt, 6,000 people were directly affected by the disaster, Mayor Carolin Weitzel (CDU) reports. The infrastructure of the city needs to be rebuilt.

Across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, 46 people died on Sunday afternoon as a result of the flood disaster. Many are still looking for missing relatives. The situation is particularly tense in Blessem’s Erftstadt district, where experts are examining the edges of a landslide. As a result of the flooding, a huge crater had formed there, at least three residential buildings and part of the historic castle collapsed.

The Steinbachtalsperre near Euskirchen, which is threatened by a rupture, also worries the experts. The experts do not want to decide until Monday when people in the evacuated areas can return to their homes. The towns of Swisttal and Rheinbach under the dam on the Rhineland-Palatinate border had been evacuated. Water still runs into the pool from the surrounding woods. As a result, the water drains more slowly than expected. Water is drained from the dam to relieve the pressure of the dam. Only when the dam is two-thirds empty does the district council no longer have an acute risk of dam failure.

First it hit western Germany and then suddenly southern Bavaria with full force: people there stare in disbelief at the devastation wrought on Saturday night by the raging floods. They use shovels to clear mud and debris in the Berchtesgadener Land. Many seem in shock. People had just watched the flood disaster in West Germany with dismay. Now they have become victims themselves overnight. Even for the local armed forces, it is unimaginable what the storms would have done to the south of the district, district administrator Bernhard Kern (CSU) said as he took stock on Sunday morning. “We’re looking at the Palatinate, we’re looking at NRW,” he says. And suddenly you notice how quickly you can suffer from it yourself. “Reality has caught up with us.”

Very heavy rain had flooded the River Ache there and caused the slopes to slide down. Houses are in danger of collapsing, streets are flooded. The district has declared disaster. Local operations manager Anton Brandner speaks of dramatic scenes: “Vehicles on the street became the plaything of the bodies of water.”

More than 130 people had to leave their homes. Two people died. In the particularly affected areas of Berchtesgaden, Bischofswiesen, Schönau am Königssee, Marktschellenberg and Ramsau, about 900 helpers are now working, many of them without a break since Saturday evening. Until now, they had to move up to 500 times – also to save human lives.

A Berliner on vacation with her daughter had to go on a real odyssey by bus after the train got stuck. “It took forever,” says Daniela Boltres. The bus had to turn around twice and take a different route. He had tormented the snakes up in the pouring rain. “The water flowed from the rock walls, rocks came down here and there,” she reports. Over time, the bus became quieter and quieter. After hours she arrived – and now has to deal with the shock.

Flooding continues to occur in the Berchtesgaden district. The last major flood happened years ago.

On Sundays you hear sirens again and again. Firefighters and technicians are trying to clear the streets of debris and mud, empty the basements and use sandbags to prevent further flooding. According to district administrator Kern, the damage is in the millions.

Even though the emergency services have had their hands full for hours, they have so far been able to prevent the worst in most cases. Now people are watching the forecast with concern and hoping for the best: it should continue to rain all Sunday – and this could lead to further flooding. (dpa)

How civil protection works

Warn – save – offer, that’s what disaster relief is all about. Despite the enormous amount of aid that the fire brigade, German armed forces, technical aid organizations and others have been providing for days in the flooded areas of Germany, there are also weaknesses and structural shortages. Key questions and answers on current civil protection challenges:

How is the population warned? The authorities rely on a mix here: warnings are given on the radio and on television. Or the fire brigade sets out with loudspeaker trucks. Sirens are blaring in some communities. The state governments determine the framework. In Germany, the federal government is only responsible for civil protection in case of defence, in peacetime the federal states are responsible. It is the task of the district managers and fire stations to warn in the event of an acute crisis. Many federal politicians find this classification obsolete – also because extreme weather events now often affect larger areas. The alert app Nina from the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Management and the Katwarn app developed by Fraunhofer Focus are available nationwide.

Where is it? Not everyone in Germany has a smartphone and not all smartphone users have an alert app installed. The municipality therefore proposes to send a text message. So that people who use simple mobile phones can also be reached. However, such an alert via SMS will not come in if the cellular service goes down. Radio and television are often turned off, especially at night. In many municipalities there are few if any sirens because those responsible after the end of the Cold War believed that they will no longer be needed in the future. The federal government wants to help the federal states with the construction and upgrading of sirens with 88 million euros.

Are there sufficient supplies, vehicles and helicopters? Due to the shared responsibilities, there is sometimes a lack of overview of where emergency services are still available in another state or who may still be able to get vehicles that can drive through deep water in the short term. Years ago, when federal politicians talked about the need to stock up on small supplies of food, medicine and drinking water at home, they were ridiculed by some. That has changed since the coronavirus pandemic showed that supply chains temporarily collapse in a crisis and even simple resources can become scarce.

Can you manage all risks? No. Even those who are optimally prepared occasionally experience moments of helplessness in the event of natural disasters. Changes in development plans or urban drainage, the renaturation of river landscapes and other measures to help mitigate the effects of extreme weather and climate change also take time.

Planned measures The cabinet on Wednesday adopted a plan to establish a national health reserve. Follow further civil defense precautions. In addition, there will be a center at the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, where the federal government, states, aid agencies, the Bundeswehr and other actors will work together in the event of a crisis. (dpa)