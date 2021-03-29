Flock Adhesives Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG

The Flock Adhesives Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Flock Adhesives industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Flock adhesives are chemically formulated products that are utilized in the process of flocking in which a number of small particles are deposited on a textile surface. This process is done to improve the overall characteristics of the substrate/product which essentially translates to better aesthetic appeal, texture and appearance. It helps in the creation of a smooth finish to the substrate so that no flaws are visible as it results in better sticking capabilities.Global flock adhesives market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flock adhesives market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, Dow, Stahl Holdings BV, Flock It!, Franklin International, NYATEX, Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Co., Ltd., Ralken Colours, Argent International Inc., International Coatings, LORD Corporation, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay, AMETEK.Inc., ARC Resin Corporation, AG Polymers LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Aquafil S.p.A., Union Ink, FLOC-King – The Flocking Shop UK, Uras Chemical, Feteks Kimya San. Tic. Ltd. Şti., Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd., Jesons, Huate Bonding Material Co.,Ltd. and Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co. Ltd.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

