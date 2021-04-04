Flocculants and Coagulants Market by Type, Application, Geography and Future Scope

The flocculants and coagulants market will witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for clean water, escalating adoption of desalination, and booming population across the globe. Thus, the market will increase from $10,270.2 million in 2017 to $14,225.3 million by 2023.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/flocculants-and-coagulants-market/report-sample

Coagulants and flocculants are water treatment chemicals that are used to remove solids from water. Coagulants are used to neutralize electrical charges found in water and collect dissolved pollutants to form a larger particle that can be eliminated by solid removal processes such as clarification and filtration. Flocculants, on the other hand, are chemicals that facilitate clumping of particles, which enhance the ability of wastewater treatment processes. In recent years, companies have developed technically advanced versions of these chemicals to be used in several end-use industries.

Currently, the flocculants and coagulants market is observing a shift from traditional products to technically advanced products. The traditional products, such as chlorine and alum, are being substituted by better coagulants and flocculants in water treatment processes, due to their cost-effectiveness and better performance. Moreover, growing concern regarding the use of chlorine has increased the application of eco-friendly products in recent years. Owing to these benefits, water treatment plants are opting for advanced coagulants and flocculants over traditional chemicals.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=flocculants-and-coagulants-market

GLOBAL FLOCCULANTS AND COAGULANTS MARKET

By Type

Flocculants (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic) Coagulants (Organic, Inorganic)



By Application