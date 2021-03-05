Floating Wind Turbine Market 2027 Thriving and Estimated By Top Key Players ABB, ENVISION GROUP, Equinor ASA, Flowocean

A floating wind turbine is a type of offshore wind turbine that is mounted on a floating foundation. The floating structure allows the turbine to generate electricity in water deep water, where the fixed foundation is not applicable. The surge in demand for renewable power sources and various benefits associated with floating wind turbines such as flexibility, reduces carbon emission, the capability of working in a harsh environment, reduced noise levels, no land acquisition expenditure, and others. This, in turn, fuels the growth of the floating wind turbine market during the forecast period.

The increasing energy demand across the globe, coupled with the functional advantages over the fixed structure installation of offshore wind farms, is the major driving factor for the floating wind turbine market growth. However, cost reductions and the technological advancements already achieved within the fixed wind turbines may hinder the growth of the floating wind turbine market. Moreover, favorable regulatory policies complementing offshore wind energy and increasing investment for sustainable energy generation are expected to influence the floating wind turbine market growth in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.ABB, 2.ENVISION GROUP, 3.Equinor ASA, 4.Flowocean, 5.General Electric Company, 6.Goldwind, 7.Hitachi, Ltd., 8.MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, 9.Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd., 10.Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

What is Floating Wind Turbine Market Scope?

The “Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Floating Wind Turbine industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Floating Wind Turbine market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Floating Wind Turbine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Floating Wind Turbine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Floating Wind Turbine market.

What is Floating Wind Turbine Market Segmentation?

The global floating wind turbine market is segmented on the basis of foundation, depth. On the basis of foundation the market is segmented as spar-buoy foundation, tension-leg platform (TLP) foundation, semi-submersible foundation, others. On the basis of depth the market is segmented shallow water, deep water.

What is Floating Wind Turbine Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Floating Wind Turbine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Floating Wind Turbine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

