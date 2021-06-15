Floating LNG Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027|Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, TechnipFMC

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Floating LNG market is comprehensively prepared with a main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Floating LNG Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Floating LNG market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Floating LNG market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research studies on important aspects of the global Floating LNG market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Floating LNG market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Floating LNG market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Floating LNG market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Floating LNG market.

Floating LNG Market Leading Players

Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, TechnipFMC, Golar LNG, Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Floating LNG Segmentation by Product

Small-Scale Capacity

Large-Scale Capacity

Floating LNG Segmentation by Application

Energy Enterprises

Government

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Floating LNG market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Floating LNG market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Floating LNG market?

• How will the global Floating LNG market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Floating LNG market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Floating LNG

1.1 Floating LNG Market Overview

1.1.1 Floating LNG Product Scope

1.1.2 Floating LNG Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Floating LNG Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Floating LNG Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Floating LNG Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Floating LNG Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Floating LNG Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Small-Scale Capacity

2.5 Large-Scale Capacity 3 Floating LNG Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Floating LNG Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Floating LNG Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Energy Enterprises

3.5 Government 4 Floating LNG Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floating LNG as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Floating LNG Market

4.4 Global Top Players Floating LNG Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Floating LNG Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Floating LNG Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Exxon Mobil

5.1.1 Exxon Mobil Profile

5.1.2 Exxon Mobil Main Business

5.1.3 Exxon Mobil Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Exxon Mobil Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

5.2 Royal Dutch Shell

5.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell Profile

5.2.2 Royal Dutch Shell Main Business

5.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Developments

5.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

5.3.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Profile

5.3.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Main Business

5.3.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 TechnipFMC Recent Developments

5.4 TechnipFMC

5.4.1 TechnipFMC Profile

5.4.2 TechnipFMC Main Business

5.4.3 TechnipFMC Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 TechnipFMC Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 TechnipFMC Recent Developments

5.5 Golar LNG

5.5.1 Golar LNG Profile

5.5.2 Golar LNG Main Business

5.5.3 Golar LNG Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Golar LNG Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Golar LNG Recent Developments

5.6 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

5.6.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Profile

5.6.2 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Main Business

5.6.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Floating LNG Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Floating LNG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Floating LNG Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Floating LNG Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Floating LNG Market Dynamics

11.1 Floating LNG Industry Trends

11.2 Floating LNG Market Drivers

11.3 Floating LNG Market Challenges

11.4 Floating LNG Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

