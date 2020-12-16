Flip Classrooms Market 2020 – Estimates CAGR Analysis, Competitive Strategies, Growth Factors and Regional Outlook 2027

Flipped learning is a hybrid model that combines aspects of traditional learning and blended learning. This model encourages students to take technology-aided lectures outside of the classroom through videos and simulations. Lessons taken in advance by students allow the classroom time to be allocated for group activities and handling subject related queries, resulting in enhanced student performance.

The analysts forecast the global flip classrooms market to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the period 2020-2027. The growing emphasis on personalized learning is the primary growth driver for this market. Educational institutions are deploying the flip learning model as it enables free time for multiple group activities in a class. These activities result in more interaction between students and teachers, thereby giving teachers the opportunity to understand the learning patterns of individual students.

Top 10 Key-players in the industry include Cisco, Dell, Adobe, Desire2Learn, Echo360, Panopto, OpenEye, Saba Software, Schoology, TechSmith, Aptara.

Geographically Regions Analysis:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the key geographical regions of the industry. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers insightful information like production and consumption ratio, demand and supply, import and export ratio, and demand trends in each region. The report also covers a country-wise analysis of the segments and sub-segments of the market. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward and downward growth in the years to come. While flip classrooms Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. flip classrooms Market in the South, American region is also expected to grow in the near future.

By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Software

Hardware

Service

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Higher Education

K-12

