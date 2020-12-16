Flight Tracking System Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Flight Tracking System And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | Aireon LLC, Spider Tracks Limited, BLUE SKY NETWORK, SKY TRAC SYSTEMS LTD, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Flight Tracking System Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Flight Tracking System Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Advanced Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)

ADS-B is a surveillance technology that allows the air traffic control and pilot to track aircrafts with more accuracy. The technology is used as a substitute to radar-based tracking systems. ADS-B system is dependent upon Global Navigation Satellite systems, in order to ascertain the position of an aircraft. The position data is thereafter combined with other information such as speed, type, altitude, and flight number. This is then converted into a digital message and is broadcasted to receiver through the transponder equipped in aircrafts. Furthermore, Future Air Navigation System (FANS) uses digital communication and navigation system to decrease the separation between aircrafts that allows safer use of the most efficient route possible. FANS allows ATC to track and route aircraft safely and effectively, which can lead to possibility of accommodating more aircrafts in the available air space.

Flight tracking is a process of obtaining real-time flight information, such as, longitude, latitude, altitude and ground speed of a specific aircraft. It is one of the crucial initiatives undertaken by regulatory agencies towards making aviation safe. Flight tracking is mainly carried out to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control as well as airline operations, and also to provide immediate response in case of any incident. It encompasses airborne equipment as well as ground infrastructure, along with the components which link them. There have been significant innovations in the flight tracking system front, owing to an improved software systems and rapid technological advancements.

Regulations

On 10 November 2015, the ICAO Council adopted Amendment 39 to Annex 6 — Operation of Aircraft, Part I — International Commercial Air Transport — Aero planes which included the normal aircraft tracking Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs). These SARPs became effective on 20 March 2016 and will be applicable from 8 November 2018. Amendment 39 was issued in April 2016.

Flight Tracking System Market Keyplayers: Aireon LLC, Spider Tracks Limited, BLUE SKY NETWORK, SKY TRAC SYSTEMS LTD, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Garmin International Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.

Flight Tracking System Market Taxonomy

Global Flight Tracking System Market, By System Type:

ADS-B

FANS

Portable FTS

Global Flight Tracking System Market, By End-use Industry:

General Aviation

Civil Aviation

Military Aircraft

Global Flight Tracking System Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

