Flight Inspection (FI) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027

Comprehensive Research on Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Aerodata AG, Airfield Technology, Inc., Bombardier, Inc., ENAV S.p.A., Norwegian Special Mission AS (Sundt Group), Radiola Limited, Saab AB, Safran SA, SKY KG Airlines, Textron Aviation Inc. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Flight Inspection (FI) market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Flight Inspection (FI) market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Aerodata Ag, Airfield Technology Inc., Bombardier Inc., Enav S.P.A., Norwegian Special Mission As (Sundt Group) and more – all the leading players operating in the global Flight Inspection (FI) market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Flight Inspection (FI) market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Flight Inspection (FI) market.

Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.31 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flight inspection solutions are designed to provide a cost-effective, high-quality, established solution that maintains the integrity of the aircraft system and provides customers with radio navigation assistance and radar assistance for protection. In the past, the accuracy of light beacons seen while flying was checked by flight inspectors. These beacons provide visual guidance and enable pilots to fly in the evening. The market is driven by the increase in air passenger traffic, the growing demand for new airports to be built, the increase in demand from emerging economies. Increasing the level of air traffic and extending the current airport infrastructure would fuel the development of ground-based navigation systems. For instance, In November 2017, Boeing announced the delivery to Aerolineas Argentinas of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to improve operating costs and to serve air passengers. However, Compliance with stringent aviation regulations, Technological problems faced in flight inspection impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of the increase in demand from emerging economies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increase in air passenger traffic, the growing demand for new airports to be built would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flight Inspection (FI) Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aerodata AG

Airfield Technology, Inc.

Bombardier, Inc.

ENAV S.p.A.

Norwegian Special Mission AS (Sundt Group)

Radiola Limited

Saab AB

Safran SA

SKY KG Airlines

Textron Aviation Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Services

System

By End user:

Commercial Airports

Défense Airports

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

