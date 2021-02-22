Flight Inspection (FI) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027
“
Comprehensive Research on Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.
Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market Research Report 2021-2027 :
The global Flight Inspection (FI) market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Flight Inspection (FI) market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Aerodata Ag, Airfield Technology Inc., Bombardier Inc., Enav S.P.A., Norwegian Special Mission As (Sundt Group) and more – all the leading players operating in the global Flight Inspection (FI) market have been profiled in this research report.
With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Flight Inspection (FI) market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Flight Inspection (FI) market.
Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.31 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flight inspection solutions are designed to provide a cost-effective, high-quality, established solution that maintains the integrity of the aircraft system and provides customers with radio navigation assistance and radar assistance for protection. In the past, the accuracy of light beacons seen while flying was checked by flight inspectors. These beacons provide visual guidance and enable pilots to fly in the evening. The market is driven by the increase in air passenger traffic, the growing demand for new airports to be built, the increase in demand from emerging economies. Increasing the level of air traffic and extending the current airport infrastructure would fuel the development of ground-based navigation systems. For instance, In November 2017, Boeing announced the delivery to Aerolineas Argentinas of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to improve operating costs and to serve air passengers. However, Compliance with stringent aviation regulations, Technological problems faced in flight inspection impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Flight Inspection (FI) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of the increase in demand from emerging economies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increase in air passenger traffic, the growing demand for new airports to be built would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flight Inspection (FI) Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aerodata AG
Airfield Technology, Inc.
Bombardier, Inc.
ENAV S.p.A.
Norwegian Special Mission AS (Sundt Group)
Radiola Limited
Saab AB
Safran SA
SKY KG Airlines
Textron Aviation Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Services
System
By End user:
Commercial Airports
Défense Airports
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
