Flight Data Monitoring Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Global Flight Data Monitoring Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Flight Data Monitoring industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Flight Data Monitoring market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Flight Data Monitoring Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The flight data monitoring market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The flight data monitoring market is fragmented with many players providing FDM services and systems (including software and hardware) to the aircraft. Some of the prominent players in the market of flight data monitoring are L3Harris Technology Inc, Safran SA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. Curtiss-Wright Corporation provides FDM components in Airbus A400M, Embraer C-390 Millennium, and Kamov Ka-60 among other aircraft programs, whereas Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides FDM for Airbus A320, Airbus A330, Boeing 737, Boeing 777, and Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft programs. Safran SA, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., and L3Harris Technology Inc provides FDM services to airlines and aircraft operators. The development of new aircraft programs, as well as contracts of FDM services from airlines, approved MROs, and military organizations are anticipated to offer new opportunities for the market players to increase their market presence around the globe.

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Generate the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to new aircraft deliveries to airlines as well as to the armed forces of major countries, like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others, during the forecast period. Also, according to the Boeing forecast, Asia-Pacific will account for about 40% of the new aircraft deliveries over the next two decades. This will simultaneously increase the demand for flight data monitoring systems. Also, the increasing fleet of aircraft is generating the demand for flight data monitoring services. Earlier in 2015, AirAsia signed an agreement with FLYHT for installing original hardware and service on additional 100 aircraft. AirAsia is one of the largest customers of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region.

