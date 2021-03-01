Flexographic Printing Market Competitive Insights, Business Growth and Opportunities 2021-2026

The Global Flexographic Printing Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The flexographic printing market was valued at USD 107.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 124.61 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.44% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Key Players:

Amcor PLC, Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Janoschka Holding GmbH, InterFlex Group, Pepin Manufacturing, Inc, Siva Group, Flexopack SA, Southern Coating & Nameplate Inc., Wolverine Flexographic LLC (Crosson Holdings LLC), Bobst Group SA, Edale UK Limited, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, OMET, MPS Systems BV, Star Flex International, Comexi, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation, Orient Sogyo Co. Ltd and others.

Competitive Landscape

– October 2019 – Komori Corporation announced that it has reached an agreement with Shinwa Factory for conducting field testing of the 40-inch Sheetfed Nanographic Printing System, Impremia NS40.

– October 2020 – Comexi Ctecstarted offering new consulting products, such as ServiFlexand Remote ServiFlex, and it announced plans to perform online, in person, and client in-home training. The company expanded its operations with three technological centers in various countries: the Manel Xifra BoadaTechnology Center (Comexi CTec), located at the company’s facilities in Riudellots de la Selva (Girona); CTecUSA, located at the new headquarters in Miami (Florida), which will be completed soon; and CTec Brasil, which has been in operation for 3 years at the headquarters in Montenegro.

Key Market Trends

Flexographic Printing has a Dominant Role to Play in Packaging

– Flexographic printing is quick-drying and able to use non-toxic inks. These factors make flexographic printing accessible in the printing of food packaging. It can primarily be used on packagings like milk cartons, food containers, beverage containers, as well as disposable cups and containers.

– Since flexography is a food-safe with the right ink, it can also be applied to print packaging for drugs and other medical supplies. Flexographic printing can be utilized on hygienic bags, plastic, foil wrappers, and cardboard packaging.

– Flexographic printings capacity to print on a broad variety of substrates and surfaces makes it a perfect method for printing on brown corrugated boxes utilized in shipping and storage companies.

– The capacity to print on flexible, non-rigid materials makes flexographic printing helpful when printing on rolls of material utilized for plastic and paper bags. Flexographic printing is a perfect choice for industrial converters that make paper bags and printed plastic.

– Theres no ambiguity that retail products need labels, regardless of whether the labels are applied manually or by machine. Self-adhesive labels are also helpful in the corporate setting. Flexographic printing provides for the relatively swift printing of medium or big print jobs of self-adhesive labels an excellent printing choice for businesses.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Flexographic Printing market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Flexographic Printing market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Flexographic Printing market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Flexographic Printing market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Flexographic Printing market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Flexographic Printing market.

