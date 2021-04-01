Flexion Tire Market 2025 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Flexion Tire Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Flexion Tire Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

The Global Flexion Tire Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts an exhaustive market analysis of statistics of the Global Flexion Tire market which consists of global and region-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market share of various applications, Sales Channel, Type of Tires, etc.

the Flexion tire market across the globe is forecast to grow at the CAGR of more than 5.8% during 2020-25. The major key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Flexion tire market are increasing demand for more powerful and heavier tractors, technological advancement in tire technology and benefits such as high carry load, reduced soil compaction, etc. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact the market for a period during 2020-21 due to the shutdown and curfew across regions.

Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits of Flexion tires such as boosting productivity, long-lasting, etc. are some of the key contributing factors for the growth of Flexion tire across the globe. However, the costs of the flexion tire act as a market hinders, as the flexion tire costs around 10-15% more in comparison to standard farm tire.

The Asia Pacific to Dominate in Forthcoming Years too

In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region had the leading market share owing to the presence of flexion tire manufactures due to the availability of rubber in the region. Moreover, the international players are entering the region as the governments in the countries such as India and China are investing in modernization of the agriculture sector, which is resulting in the growing demand for tractors, therefore the market share of Flexion tires is also increasing.

Tractors to Witness Robust Growth of Flexion Tires

In 2019, tractors application of Flexion tires grabbed the major market share as the companies are launching the tractors with technological advancement. Furthermore, the increasing sales of the tractor in the region with the growing agriculture sector and support from the food companies are some of the key factors for the growth in the market share of tractors application in the global Flexion tire market.

By the sales channel, the aftermarket formed a considerable market share owing to the need for periodic maintenance of tires and replacement demand. Furthermore, the wide distribution network of the companies across the globe coupled with good after-sales services are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market share of the aftermarket. However, the innovation in the Flexion tires by the manufactures would surge the market share of OEMs in the forecast period 2020-25, as revealed by

the global Flexion tires market is highly consolidated due to the presence of less number of players in the industry. The key players with a considerable market share in the industry are Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Titan International, Inc., Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Alliance Tire Group, etc. The companies are offering strategic services and new tires in different size category to increase their market share in the industry. For instance: In 2019, Continental announced to give 10 years warranty to the agriculture tire market in the EMEA region. Also, Alliance Tire Americas announced a USD 100 to USD 125 per tire rebate to the farmers on the purchase of IF and VF tires which were being purchased during 15 -31 October 2019.

