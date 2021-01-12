Flexible Pipe Market: Industry Growth, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027| Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium)
Market Insights
Global Flexible Pipe Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.20 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4%in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of flexible pipe and rising levels of adoption of the product.
Major Market Players Covered in The Flexible Pipe Market Are:
Few of the major competitors currently working in flexible pipe market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), Technip Inc. (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), General Electric (U.K.), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Airborne Oil & Gas (Netherlands), Magma Global Ltd. (U.K.), ContiTech AG (Germany), and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Total S.A. (France), BP plc (U.K.), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), among others.
Global Flexible Pipe Market Scope and Segments
- By Type
- Risers
- Jumpers
- Flow Lines
- Fluid Transfer Lines
- By Raw Material
- High-Density Polyethylene
- Polyvinylidene Fluoride
- Polyamides
- By Application
- Offshore
- Deepwater
- Ultra-Deep Water
- Subsea
- Onshore
Regional Analysis
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
