Flexible Pipe Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – National Oilwell Varco (NOV), TechnipFMC PLC, The Prysmian Group, GE Oil & Gas Corporation

Global Flexible Pipe Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Flexible Pipe Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Flexible Pipe.

The flexible pipe market was valued at USD 1,012 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 1,308.44 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.44%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– Flexible pipes and tubes are widely used to transport oils or other liquids from one location to the other, especially through the seabed, or at construction sites and ores. Due to benefits like high-pressure control, lightweight, leak resistance, and lower price, flexible pipes are being used across industry verticals. The technical and cost advantages these pipes offer, are expected to replace the usage of steel equipment for new exploration activities at a greater pace over the forecast period.

– With the ongoing focus of the oil and gas companies on unconventional sources for oil and gas, along with the offshore and subsea developments, which are moving into deeper waters and more challenging environments, there is a need to minimize inspection to reduce cost. Further, the maintenance and repair costs are high. And thus, flexible pipes are found to be the best fit, as they play a key role in increasing the productivity, life-expectancy, and profitability of onshore and offshore wells.

– However, on the flip side, strict restrictions that are imposed to curb the adverse effects on the environment, along with the rigid regulations imposed on oil and gas drilling activities, restrict the growth of the flexible pipe market.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592493/flexible-pipe-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Flexible Pipe Market are National Oilwell Varco (NOV), TechnipFMC PLC, The Prysmian Group, GE Oil & Gas Corporation, Shawcor Ltd, SoulForce (Pipelife Nederland B.V.), Airborne Oil & Gas BV, Magma Global Ltd, ContiTech AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2019: Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), rolled out new technology and underwater development approach, which is set to reduce costs and improve the productivity of offshore oil and natural gas projects. The system includes pumps, flexible pipes, machines to divert oil and gas to pipelines known as manifolds, etc., to control the production. These technologies are modular, structured, compact, and designed to be more responsive to changing conditions across the life of the field, cutting the total cost of ownership by up to 50%.

– August 2018: NOV completed a joint industry project to verify and demonstrate installation and performance aspects of a full-scale Seabox subsea water treatment module in a realistic subsea environment. The Seabox system enables water treatment to be done directly at the seabed and water to be pumped straight into the injection well. This will allow the operator to optimize waterflooding and improve oil recovery.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Industry to Drive the Market



– The downstream product of oil and gas, i.e., petroleum, is widely used in cosmetic products. With the growth of disposable income and the increasing number of working women, the demand for cosmetics is increasing year-on-year.

– This increasing demand for oil and gas requires effective transportation of oil and gas are under enormous physical and chemical stress. Further, the expansion of the transport sector by increasing the number of aviation carriers in the developed region as well as developing regions, along with the increase in the number of owners of passenger cars and vehicles will be driving the market for the oil industry.

– The need for oil and gas does not only restrict to vehicles but it is also widely used in industries for running machines as well.

– The transport sectors are the highest consumption oil and gas and thus, it will fuel the demand for flexible pipe market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share



– The United States is the largest market for flexible pipes in North America. The country’s newfound shale resources and government policies, which aim at making the country the top oil and gas producer in the next few years, are expected to drive the demand for flexible pipes in the country.

– For instance, with the US Department of Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the outer continental shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

– Further, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the United States will become a net energy exporter in 2020 and will remain so throughout the forecast period, as a result of large increases in crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) production, coupled with slow growth in the US energy consumption.

– The increase in demand for oil and gas will, in turn, boost the flexible pipe market during the forecast period in North America.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592493/flexible-pipe-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the Flexible Pipe Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Flexible Pipe Market

– Changing the Flexible Pipe market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Flexible Pipe market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Flexible Pipe Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Flexible Pipe Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Flexible Pipe industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592493?mode=su?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com