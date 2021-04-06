Flexible Packaging Market Size Forecast to Reach $ 294.22 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.3%

Flexible Packaging Market is valued at 141.18 USD Billion in 2019 and expected to reach 294.22 USD Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for PLA in food items, rising preferences of consumers for convenient and handy products, biodegradable nature of plastic packaging, rapid urbanisation, busy lifestyles that require quick & manageable packaging are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Flexible Packaging Market.

Scope of Global Flexible Packaging Market Report-

Flexible packaging is a kind of packaging that can be like bags and sachets, can be modified and has a free form. The world of flexible packaging for goods and services is a world of high volume and low profit for manufacturers of polymer products. It includes a wide range of processes from extrusion, slitting and rewinding to printing, coating and laminating.

Download Sample Report: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12866&RequestType=Sample

In recent years, efforts to reduce the negative impact of certain types of packaging on the environment have affected all industries, particularly packaging. In particular, stakeholders in the flexible packaging market are studying the use of new and different materials to achieve this objective, in particular environmentally-friendly bio-based materials and biodegradable plastics. The rapid development of technology and innovation is driving the development of the global flexible packaging industry. Strong investments in R&D and technological innovations stimulate the growth of the entire industry. Due to increased disposable income in low- and middle-income countries, the transition to increased consumption of food and beverages will significantly affect product sales.A major advantage of flexible packaging is that less material is used to make flexible packaging. This, in turn, reduces waste and is therefore more environmentally friendly as less material remains in the landfill. In addition, less water and energy are used when creating flexible packaging, and because the product is lighter, transport costs and energy waste are also lower. In addition to the environmental benefits, flexible packaging also helps to guarantee food safety and extend the shelf life. In addition, some flexible packages can be heated, frozen, resealed and easy to print, making this material more advantageous than other types of materials in many industries.

In addition, most flexible packaging products are light, easy to transport and practical, which increases consumer appeal.

Global Flexible Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of material, product category and verticals. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, aluminum, paper, polymers, bioplastics, recycled fiber. On the basis of product, market is segmented into pouches, tubes, sacks, bags, liners, wraps, sachets, labels, stick packs and others. On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into food and beverages, tobacco, oil products, pharmaceuticals, industrial, household, chemical and others.

The regions covered in this Flexible Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Flexible Packaging is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Flexible Packaging Companies

Ampac Holdings

Amcor Limited, LLC

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Mondi Group

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Sealed Air Corporation

others.

Global Flexible Packaging Market Dynamics-

Increasing demand for PLA in food items, rising preferences of consumers for convenient and handy products, biodegradable nature of plastic packaging, rising demand of convenient packaging by FMCG sector, rapid urbanisation, busy lifestyles that require quick & manageable products are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Flexible Packaging Market. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), FMCG accounts for nearly 38.2% of flexible packaging market.

Moreover, increase in world population that fuels a subsequent increase in the demand for food, improvement in global activities in manufacturing, better sustainability and downsizing of packaging, as well as reasonable costing are other major factors driving the market growth.

However, stringent government regulations over the use of plastic and difficult approval measures for food contact application by food authorities are some of the major factor that are expected to act as a restraining factor for the market growth.

There are increasing endeavours towards development of bio-based green packaging that does not cause any harm to environment and is easy to recycle too. Moreover, it being a replacement of traditional packaging, with an increase in incorporation of modern technologies to make even more convenient and sustainable packaging are some of the major factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Flexible Packaging Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Flexible Packaging market, due to the removal of regulations limiting the creation of new manufacturing units by the Mexican government has led to the development of new manufacturing facilities, including Takeda, Daiichi Chemical Industry and Astras. This government strategy has played an important role in promoting the national pharmaceutical industry and is expected to stimulate demand for products over the forecast period. As on June 2019, flexible packaging in U.S. accounts for 19% of the total packaging market share of the country.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate due to the boom in the food and beverage industry, particularly in China and India. Due to the demographic growth of the countries of this region and a large customer base of consumer goods and durable consumer goods, demand for packaged food, coupled with increased expenditure capacity for consumers, is expected to stimulate demand for flexible packaging over the forecast period. As per IBEF, India has a large potential market for food products owing to its large population, growing at the rate of 1.7% per annum, this further stimulates the demand for flexible packaging in the country. With the emergence of hypermarkets and supermarkets, the expansion of the retail industry could support the entire industry. Government policies and plans favorable to the production and use of thermoplastic polymers will further support the development of the flexible packaging market on schedule.

Key Benefits of Global Flexible Packaging Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation: –

By Material: Plastic, Aluminum, Paper, Bioplastics, Recycled fiber, Polymers

By Product: Pouches, Tubes, Sacks, Bags, Liners, Wraps, Sachets, Labels, Stick packs

By Verticals: Food and beverages, Tobacco, Oil products, Pharmaceuticals,Industrial, Household, Chemicals

By Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Packaging/Flexible-Packaging-Market-Size/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44 2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com