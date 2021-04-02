Flexible Packaging Market Report 2021 | Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flexible Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flexible packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Flexible packaging is primarily manufactured by using easily reformed materials that could be molded into different shapes. It is usually made by combining numerous materials, such as high-quality paper, film, aluminum foil, etc. These materials can be shaped into pouches, bags, liners, overwraps, etc. Consequently, flexible packaging is extensively used across diverse sectors, food processing, consumer products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.
Market Trends
The increasing demand for processed food items due to the on-the-go consumption habits is further augmenting the adoption of flexible packaging in the food sector. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards several benefits of flexible packaging pertaining to food safety, effective permeability, longer shelf life, convenience, etc., is also propelling the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by numerous technological advancements leading to emergence of innovative and advanced product variants. A significant growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors are also bolstering the demand for flexible packaging. In the coming years, the growing popularity of sustainable and recyclable packaging alternatives will continue to spur the growth of the global flexible packaging market.
Flexible Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Amcor
- Bemis Company
- Berry Global
- Mondi
- Sealed Air
- Aluflexpack novi
- Bak Ambalaj Sanayi
- Constantia Flexibles
- Clondalkin Group
- Danaflex
- DS Smith (LON: SMDS)
- Glenroy
- Huhtamäki (HEL: HUH1V)
- Printpack and ProAmpac.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, raw material, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type
- Printed Rollstock
- Preformed Bags and Pouches
- Others
Breakup by Raw Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Aluminium Foil
- Cellulose
Breakup by Printing Technology
- Flexography
- Rotogravure
- Digital
- Others
Breakup by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
