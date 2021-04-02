Flexible Packaging Market Report 2021 | Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flexible Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flexible packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Flexible packaging is primarily manufactured by using easily reformed materials that could be molded into different shapes. It is usually made by combining numerous materials, such as high-quality paper, film, aluminum foil, etc. These materials can be shaped into pouches, bags, liners, overwraps, etc. Consequently, flexible packaging is extensively used across diverse sectors, food processing, consumer products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing demand for processed food items due to the on-the-go consumption habits is further augmenting the adoption of flexible packaging in the food sector. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards several benefits of flexible packaging pertaining to food safety, effective permeability, longer shelf life, convenience, etc., is also propelling the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by numerous technological advancements leading to emergence of innovative and advanced product variants. A significant growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors are also bolstering the demand for flexible packaging. In the coming years, the growing popularity of sustainable and recyclable packaging alternatives will continue to spur the growth of the global flexible packaging market.

Flexible Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amcor

Bemis Company

Berry Global

Mondi

Sealed Air

Aluflexpack novi

Bak Ambalaj Sanayi

Constantia Flexibles

Clondalkin Group

Danaflex

DS Smith ( LON: SMDS )

) Glenroy

Huhtamäki ( HEL: HUH1V )

) Printpack and ProAmpac.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, raw material, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type

Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches

Others

Breakup by Raw Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Cellulose

Breakup by Printing Technology

Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital

Others

Breakup by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-packaging-market

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Browse Related Report:

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-foil-packaging-market

Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-substrate-packaging-material-market

Agricultural Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-packaging-market

Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyethylene-furanoate-films-market

Polycarbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polycarbonate-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group