Flexible Packaging Market Insights 2021, Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Business Trends, Demand by Amcor, Clondalkin, Berry Global

Market Overview

The flexible packaging is defined as a package or any part of a package whose shape can be changed readily. Such packaging is used in consumer and institutional products and industrial applications. Flexible packaging can be made of plastics, film, paper, or aluminum foil and employed to increase the shelf life of the product and provide protection. Flexible packaging is widely extendible to diverse product categories like bags, pouches, and wraps. The manufacturing and use of flexible packaging demonstrate sustainable advantages such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions and efficient resource conservation.

Market Players:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc

Clondalkin Group

Coveris Management GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Market Segmentation:

The global flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and end-use industry.

Based on material, the market is segmented as plastic, flexible foam, paper, aluminum foil, and others.

On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as pouches, bags, wraps, and others.

The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Flexible Packaging by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

