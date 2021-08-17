Flexible Packaging Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flexible Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global flexible packaging market reached a value of US$ 119.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Flexible packaging is primarily manufactured by using easily reformed materials that could be molded into different shapes. It is usually made by combining numerous materials, such as high-quality paper, film, aluminum foil, etc. These materials can be shaped into pouches, bags, liners, overwraps, etc. Consequently, flexible packaging is extensively used across diverse sectors, food processing, consumer products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for processed food items due to the on-the-go consumption habits is further augmenting the adoption of flexible packaging in the food sector. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards several benefits of flexible packaging pertaining to food safety, effective permeability, longer shelf life, convenience, etc., is also propelling the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by numerous technological advancements leading to emergence of innovative and advanced product variants. A significant growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors are also bolstering the demand for flexible packaging. In the coming years, the growing popularity of sustainable and recyclable packaging alternatives will continue to spur the growth of the global flexible packaging market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amcor ( NYSE: AMCR )

) Bemis Company

Berry Global

Mondi ( LON: MNDI )

) Sealed Air ( NYSE: SEE )

) Aluflexpack novi

Bak Ambalaj Sanayi

Constantia Flexibles

Clondalkin Group

Danaflex

DS Smith ( LON: SMDS )

) Glenroy

Huhtamäki ( HEL: HUH1V )

) Printpack and ProAmpac.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, raw material, printed technology, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type

Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches

Others

Breakup by Raw Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Cellulose

Breakup by Printing Technology

Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital

Others

Breakup by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

