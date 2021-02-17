Flexible OLED Market 2021 Analysis By Innovations, New Technology And Research – LG Display Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

Global “Flexible OLED Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Flexible OLED market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Flexible OLED industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Flexible OLED market was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 63.35 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 39.46% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591753/flexible-oled-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=124

Top Leading Companies of Global Flexible OLED Market are: LG Display Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, RiTdisplay Corp, Universal Display Corporation, Visionox Co. Ltd, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Royole Corporation and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2019 – TCL Corporation commenced its pilot production line for its 6-Gen LTPS flexible AMOLED at Wuhan, China, and full-fledged production will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019. TCL’s production line in Wuhan will have a production capacity of 45,000 6-Gen substrates.

– Nov 2018 – Samsung Electronics introduced its new Infinity Flex Display with a flexible OLED panel. The company has launched this with a new foldable phone called Galaxy Fold earlier in 2019.

Key Market Trends

Mobiles and Tablets to Witness Significant Growth

– With increased smartphone adoption globally, the demand for high definition ultra-high displays is growing at a fast rate. With many companies, such as Apple and Samsung employing AMOLED displays in their flagship models, other companies are following the trend.

– LG displays, one of the leading OEM for displays signifies that the smartphone segment is the second largest segment for its revenue generation. Generally, the shipment of display panels is 10% to 12% higher than mobile phone units shipments. According to the OLED Association, 1.4 billion smartphones were shipped in 2018, and with innovations in AMOLED displays, the demand for OLED technology is growing is expected to follow the trend in the forecast period.

– Many smartphone companies have already launched their foldable smartphones earlier in 2019. For instance, Samsung launched Galaxy Fold smartphone, which can be folded to half and expands the 7.3-inch screen on unfolding. The use of a flexible OLED panel for the foldable phone has already gained popularity in the market, and other companies are expected to launch their foldable series in recent future.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591753/flexible-oled-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=124

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Flexible OLED market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Flexible OLED market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Flexible OLED market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Flexible OLED Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Flexible OLED industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591753?mode=su?Mode=124

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.