Flexible Display Market to Show Impressive Growth Rate between 2020 – 2027

Global flexible display market is to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the flexibility of the screen that can be bent and it tends to absorb the fall and collision. Flexible displays offer many more advantages such as lightweight, ultra-thin, shatter-proof, and unbreakable

Flexible display is thin, unbreakable and flexible in nature. These displays do not have any limitations such as size and weight which enables them to fold or bend without any alteration. This technology uses active-matrix display such as thin film transistor built on plastic substrate. These are used in various sectors such as consumer electronics, health care, military and defence and other industries.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for OLED-based devices in various industries is driving the growth of the market

Various advantages of flexible display is driving the market growth

Advancement in technology that provides attractive, energy efficient and high specification flexible display is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of manufacturing difficulties is restraining the growth of the market

OLED flexible display is sensitive to air and moisture due to its material which is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Flexible Display Market

By Type

OLED

LCD

LED

EPD

By Substrate Material

Glass

Plastic

Other Substrate Materials

By Application

Smartphones and Tablets

Smart Wearables

Televisions and Digital Signage Systems

Personal Computers and Laptops

Monitors

Vehicle and Public Transport

Smart Homes Appliances

By Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Samsung patents flexible display to take wearable gaming to the next level.The device can be worn on the wrist in a multiple ways and the device consist of two displays. It will have the usual apps like calendar, emails, app store, music player and camera with quite flexible display that can create an eight shaped loop. This patents will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

In July 2019, LG launched the world’s first rollable OLED TV R which consists of flexible screen technology that allows the screen to roll up and roll back out. This launch will provide advanced digital entertainment device which takes minimum space and three different viewing options such as full view, view, and zero view.

Competitive Analysis

Global flexible display markets is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flexible display markets for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flexible display market are LG Display Co.,Ltd; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Apple Inc., Corning Incorporated, DuPont and Dow, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Materials Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Bolymin Inc., CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD., Planar Systems, Inc.,Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Flexible Display report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Flexible Display market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Flexible Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Flexible Display market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

