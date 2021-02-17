Flexible Display Market Growth, Popular Brands, Trends and Global Demand 2021 to 2027

Global Flexible Display Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Flexible Display Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Flexible Display from 2021 till 2027.

The Flexible Display Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.8% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Flexible displays offer various advantages over conventional display technologies, which exhibit lightweight, bendable, ultra-thin, shatter-proof, unbreakable, portable, and low energy consumption. Although curved displays offer notable improvements over flat displays regarding viewing angle and depth of picture quality, they are not the same as the flexible and foldable ones. Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Flexible Display Market: LG Display Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, ROYOLE Corporation, Motorola Inc. (Lenovo Group), BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd, Japan Display Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., TCL Corporation, Osram Licht AG and others.

Key Market Trends:

– Flexible displays constructed from OLED are energy efficient when compared to other variants. OLEDs are available in a very small form factor making it possible for the manufacturers to construct them as individual pixels. They are already induced into several consumer electronics, such as curved OLED TVs etc., creating a considerable demand.

– OLED display systems have gained popularity in recent times, due to their simplified design, better image quality, and limited flexibility as of now. OLED screens do not involve backlighting, so they can be thinned and molded into specific shapes, one of such being the curved screens. Samsung uses this property of OLED display to offer mobile devices that come with curved displays.



Competitive Landscape:

Sep 2020 – Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 virtual event. The new foldable phone is the third in the series that the company started with the Galaxy Fold in the previous year. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a series of upgrades over the Galaxy Fold as well as Galaxy Z Flip that was launched earlier this year.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

