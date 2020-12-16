Fleet Management System Market Boosting The Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2026 | IBM Corporation, TomTom N.V., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fleet Management System Market is valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 38.81 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.34% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand specifically from the transportation companies to avoid the complexities with the improving efficiency, productivity in business and reducing the overall cost is likely to foster the fleet management system market growth.

Fleet management is a combination of advanced technologies and procedures which enable an organization and fleet managers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide compliance with government regulations. It is a kind of administrative methodology that allows companies to organize and coordinate work vehicles. Fleet management system facilitates company’s overall management and dispatchers to track all vehicles from particular location. A fleet management system collectively involves bot software and hardware that usually includes three elements such as FMS device, vehicle software and management interface software. Fleet management system can perform different functions including dispatch management, tracking and diagnostics, fuel management and vehicle maintenance where user can set the customizable alert as well as it can conduct route planning and communication with drivers. For example; fleet management system has a job-scheduler that helps to schedule and assign different works to vehicles and their drivers.

Fleet Management System Companies

Top industry players in the Fleet Management System Market are,

IBM Corporation

Navico

TomTom N.V.

AT&T Inc.

Fleetmatics Group PLC

MiTAC International Corporation

Telogis

D. Systems

Verizon,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Freeway Fleet Systems

The regions covered in this Fleet Management System market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Fleet Management System market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Fleet Management System Market Segmentation:–

By Deployment:- Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

By Type:- Vehicle Management., Driver Management, Operations Management

By End-Use Industry:- Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail, Government, Shipping

Increasing Need for Improvement of Operational Efficiency with Reduced Cost and Profitability in the Business Sector are Expected to Witness a High Growth of Fleet Management System market.

Fleet management market is primarily driven by the many organizations and businesses which are heavily rely on the logistics and transportation that allows improved efficiency, human resources costs and extends the life span of fleet vehicles. Most of the transport companies considered that Fleet management system (FMS) is a strategic solution that brings operational competitive advantages such as reduced cost and improved customer service. Similarly, it supports all the required compliance of government regulations associated with the fuel efficiency by determining an estimation of the fuel norm.

