Fleet Management Solutions Market Expected with Huge Growth and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2026

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Fleet Management Solutions Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The fleet management solutions market was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 22.08 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 20.07% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Fleet Management Solutions Market are Cisco Systems Inc., AT&T Inc., Ctrack (Inseego Corp. ), I.D. Systems, IBM Corporation, Astrata Group, Mix Telematics Limited, Omnitracs LLC, Tomtom NV, Trimble Navigation Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., Wheels Inc., and others.

Industry News and Update:

– Similarly, Chevin launched a SaaS package designed to support essential fleet, maintenance and compliance management responsibilities. Some of the major players include AT&T Inc. and Cisco Systems.

– AT&T and Fleet Complete have done a partnership with Vision Zero Network to help different communities eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, using connected vehicle technology.

– Cisco Jasper introduced an automated mobility management platform, Control Center for Mobile Enterprise, which automates the management of enterprise mobile services and devices.

Key Market Trends:

Driver Management Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The driver management systems in fleet management solutions include applications, such as driver registration, insurance risk management, and analysis. The prime motive of driver management systems is to study the driver behaviour and make necessary changes to driving styles, which will reduce fuel consumption and improve the vehicle’s maintenance.

– These systems promote better driving behaviour and continuously send feedback indicating the driving style, with alerts. Organizations are adopting this solution, as it provides them fuel savings, lowers maintenance costs, and makes them feel secure about the management of the vehicle and customers.

– According to a recent safety report by Volvo Trucks, more than 90% of the accidents were caused due to human factors. The survey indicates that more than 13% of the accidents caused fatalities to heavy goods vehicle occupants.

– In North America alone, there has been a severe increase in the number of warehouses form third-party logistics players, like DHL, XPO, Ryder, and Geodis. It is estimated that during 2016 to 2017, DHL increased its warehouse count in North America by 60%, XPO Logistics by 18%, and NFI Logistics by 11%.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Fleet Management Solutions market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Fleet Management Solutions market size analysis for the review period 2015-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Fleet Management Solutions market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Fleet Management Solutions market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Fleet Management Solutions report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

