Fleeing Florida motorcyclist flips off police before getting hit by truck

A Florida motorcyclist is going through a number of costs after he blew via a purple gentle whereas fleeing from native police and flipping them off seconds earlier than getting T-boned by an oncoming truck.

“This is a great way to get your self killed,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Workplace wrote in a Fb put up.

The three-minute video shared by police reveals Deputy Bissonnete try to tug over a bunch of motorcyclists who have been “popping wheelies” late on Friday, March 3. The group ignored authorities requests to tug over and determined to hurry off, main police on a high-speed chase.

One of many motorcyclists regarded again and deputies stated he flipped them off earlier than colliding with a pickup truck. After colliding with the truck, the person ran a brief distance earlier than deputies caught up and detained him.

Dashcam footage reveals the group of motorcyclists recklessly weaving in between automobiles at a excessive velocity. When approaching a purple gentle, the group ignored it and continued fleeing from deputies.

One of many motorcyclists, Joshua Richardson, regarded again and flipped police the chook earlier than persevering with to journey into the intersection – immediately into the trail of an oncoming truck.

Richardson miraculously survived the crash and briefly tried to run on foot earlier than he was apprehended by police.

Joshua Richardson is seen flipping cops off seconds earlier than he was hit by a truck in an intersection.

On physique digital camera footage launched by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Workplace, Richardson is seen writhing on the bottom and telling deputies he’s in quite a lot of ache.

“I am damage,” Richardson is heard saying as he lies on the bottom whereas deputies handcuff him.

“Fool,” one of many deputies stated.

“I do know,” Richardson responded.

After deputies handcuffed him, Richardson is heard in bodycam footage complaining with police.

“You know the way your leg does not get damage?” one of many deputies requested. “You do not run from the cops and crash your bike.”

“Do you suppose that is humorous?” Richardson requested.

“No, I do not suppose it is humorous. It is extremely silly,” one other deputy responded.

Joshua Richardson was charged with fleeing or making an attempt to elude legislation enforcement, resisting with out violence and leaving the scene of a crash. Richardson can be receiving site visitors citations for failure to cease at a purple gentle and passing in a no-passing zone.

“We’re being chased by 12 cops in the course of nowhere. What am I alleged to do?” Richardson requested.

“Cease and work out why we’re chasing you,” the deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Workplace didn’t share if the truck driver or any of the passengers within the automobile have been injured, or if the opposite reckless motorcyclists have been apprehended.